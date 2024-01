Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander agreed to the largest contract in franchise history on Monday, as the 27-year-old forward signed an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $11.5 million against the salary cap. The deal begins next season.

According to Cap Friendly, $69 million of the $92 million will be paid in bonus money, with a full no-movement clause throughout the contract.

It's a deal that will have big ramifications for the Leafs and the rest of the NHL.