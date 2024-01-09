Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Flyers traded forward Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round selection in the 2025 NHL draft.

It was a straightforward transaction. How the Flyers ended up dealing one of their top prospects is a bit more complicated -- and contentious.

Let's piece together some answers to the many burning questions that persist after Monday's shocking trade.

Who is Cutter Gauthier?

Let's start with his almost-too-awesome-for-hockey name.

Gauthier's father, Sean, finished his pro hockey career playing for Skelleftea in Sweden. That's where Cutter Gauthier was born. He said his grandmother found the word "Cutter" in a Swedish cookbook, and it stuck with his parents. His full name is William Cutter Ruel Gauthier. But he goes by Cutter. Who wouldn't?

In 2022, Gauthier was one of the most highly touted forward prospects in the NHL draft, coming from the U.S. National Development Team. At 6-foot-2, he can play all three forward positions and was projected to be an effective goal-scorer. But he was also praised for his defensive acumen.

The Flyers selected the 18-year-old fifth overall.

Gauthier played the 2022-23 season for Boston College, with 37 points in 32 games, and has 23 points in 17 games for the Eagles this season. He most recently helped the U.S. capture world junior tournament gold in Sweden, leading the team with 12 points in seven games.

That tournament was a tantalizing performance for Flyers fans, who watched one of their franchise cornerstones of the future excel on the international stage.

Little did they know that Gauthier had already decided he wasn't going to be part of the Flyers' future.

Why was Cutter Gauthier traded?