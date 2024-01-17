Open Extended Reactions

Figuring out who will win this year's Calder Trophy has turned into something of a complex discussion -- all because of what happened on Jan. 5.

That's the day Chicago Blackhawks star center Connor Bedard fractured his jaw. Until that evening, Bedard was making not only a strong case for the Calder, but for one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory. He led this year's rookie class in several offensive categories, was doing the same thing with his team, all while playing as a top-line center -- which led to him being the only rookie named to the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Now that Bedard is out (until February at the earliest), is he still the favorite to win the Calder, or could someone else take over? Brock Faber has navigated the Minnesota Wild throughout all sorts of challenges, while Luke Hughes has a chance to reach the 50-point plateau for the New Jersey Devils. Adam Fantilli is handling the demands of being a top-line center and is among the Columbus Blue Jackets' best players in several categories.

Who leads the way, and who's not that far behind? Let's find out.