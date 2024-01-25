Open Extended Reactions

Value. It's a loaded, variable term. Especially in the sports sphere. We've seen it all before: a struggling player cut from one team goes on to thrive somewhere else. Right place, right time, right fit. It all adds up to that ultimate, intrinsic individual value.

WIth that in mind, we're anointing the NHL's All-Value Team for 2023-24. In this instance, it's the guy on a (relatively) team-friendly contract who is capably outperforming it with all he's adding to the lineup.

And no, skaters on entry-level deals were not eligible to be chosen (sorry, Connor Bedard).

Without further ado, let's peel back the curtain on some of those hidden (or not-so-hidden) gems making the most of their opportunities while taking up a small percentage of their team's salary cap space.