For the second time in three days, a pair of Canadian NHL teams made a trade with a center going to the Stanley Cup contender, and a first-round pick (and more) going to a team looking to build for the future.

This trade saw veteran center Sean Monahan dealt to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2027 conditional third-round pick going back to the Montreal Canadiens.

Which front office did better in this swap? We grade both GMs here.