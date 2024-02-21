Open Extended Reactions

The NHL trade deadline is March 8, and opinions around the league vary on just how hectic it will be.

"I think it's going to be insane," one NHL agent said.

"I feel like it's not going to be a great deadline, to be honest," an NHL team executive said. "It just doesn't seem like there's a lot out there."

"I mean, it's always busy, you know?" one NHL general manager noted. "Teams are always looking around and there's always a buildup to it."

What should hockey fans expect at the deadline? After working the phones and chatting up power brokers at games and practices, here's a look at the NHL trade deadline landscape.