It had been a bit quiet on the NHL trade front since Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan were traded during the NHL All-Star break, but that changed Wednesday night, when Chris Tanev was traded to the Dallas Stars nine days before the trade deadline on Friday, March 8.

Who are the contenders that could make a big push? Which teams are caught between either going for a wild-card spot or moving on from players to collect draft capital? And how can the teams that are destined for the lottery use the deadline to gain more draft picks for their rebuilds?

Here's a comprehensive look at what the trade deadline could mean for every team, complete with the players and picks that are expected to be in play as well as the cap restrictions -- including no-movement and no-trade clauses. Plus, we identify the moves we think each team should make.

Stats are collected from sites such as Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Reference and Evolving Hockey. Cap space figures are per Cap Friendly as of Feb. 28.