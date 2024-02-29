Open Extended Reactions

One of the top players believed to be available at the 2024 NHL trade deadline has been dealt.

The Dallas Stars have landed defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames, in exchange for defenseman Artem Grushnikov, the Stars' 2024 second-round pick and a conditional 2026 third-round pick (the pick changes hands if the Stars make the 2024 Stanley Cup Final). The Stars also received the rights to University of Massachusetts goaltender Cole Brady.

In order to facilitate the deal, the New Jersey Devils will pick up 50% of Tanev's salary, and were sent Dallas' fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft as compensation for doing so.

How did the GMs do in this deal? Here are our grades: