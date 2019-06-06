Chara in for Bruins despite reported broken jaw

BOSTON -- Captain Zdeno Chara started for the Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night, less than 72 hours after he reportedly sustained a broken jaw after taking a puck to the face.

The crowd chanted Chara's name as he took the ice before the national anthem, and erupted when he was introduced in the starting lineup.

Chara, wearing a full shield for protection, hit St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn 15 seconds into his first shift.

Boston dressed seven defensemen for the game as protection. The extra add was Steven Kampfer, who played in two games previously these playoffs and now will be eligible to have his name on the Stanley Cup.

2019 Stanley Cup playoffs Miss a game from the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs? Want to experience a game again? Every playoff matchup is available for replay on ESPN+. Watch now »

Forward David Backes, a longtime former Blues player, was scratched. Backes has two goals and three assists in 15 games this postseason.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk also missed his third straight game after sustaining a concussion in Game 2.

Chara was hit with a deflected puck in the second period of Monday's Game 4 and bled profusely. Team doctors did not clear him to return for the third period of Game 4, though he sat on the bench because he wanted to be with his teammates.

An NHL spokesperson said Thursday morning that Chara is unable to speak clearly right now. He gave written answers to a few questions from reporters during media availability.