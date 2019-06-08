Sabres lock up F Skinner on 8-year extension

Jeff Skinner is staying in Buffalo.

The 27-year-old forward, who was poised to become a free agent this offseason, instead has reached an eight-year extension with the Sabres.

The deal carries an average annual value of $9 million, the team announced.

Skinner is coming off a career-high 40-goal season. He also had 23 assists this season, his first for Buffalo after eight years with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill had said earlier this month that the sides had been talking about an extension since January.

"We've clearly shown that this is a priority to try and get something done," he said. "Hopefully, we can find a way to get that materialize."

Skinner is a nine-year NHL veteran who has topped 30 goals four times and been considered a key piece for a rebuilding team since Buffalo acquired him in a trade with Carolina in August.

Under NHL rules, the Sabres could offer Skinner an eight-year contract. He would be limited to negotiating a maximum seven-year deal as a free agent.