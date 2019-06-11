Busch Stadium to host Blues' Game 7 watch party

Fans in St. Louis looking to watch the Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final with a few thousand friends have another option: Busch Stadium.

The Bruins will host the decisive game in Boston on Wednesday, and tickets to the Blues' watch party at their 18,400-seat Enterprise Center sold out in 31 minutes on Monday, according to St. Louis TV station KSDK.

So to meet the demand, the Blues announced a second party where fans can watch the game on a big screen, this one to be held at the 46,000-seat home of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tickets for the event at the ballpark will go on sale Tuesday on the Cardinals' website, with proceeds benefiting Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.

The Blues also sold out the watch parties at Enterprise Center to watch the first three Stanley Cup Final games hosted by Boston.