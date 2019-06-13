        <
          Blues' championship parade, rally set for Saturday

          Blues top Bruins in Game 7 to win first Stanley Cup (1:26)

          The St. Louis Blues defeat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to claim their franchise's first ever title. (1:26)

          2:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. LOUIS -- A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

          The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Wednesday's Game 7 in Boston. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and had never before won a championship.

          The Blues took to Twitter Thursday to announce celebration plans. A parade will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and head east. A rally will then take place beneath the Gateway Arch.

          Fans attending the celebration may want to bring an umbrella. Rain is in the forecast.

