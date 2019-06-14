Eberle re-signs with Islanders for 5 years

The New York Islanders have re-signed winger Jordan Eberle to a five-year contract before he could reach free agency next month, the team announced Friday.

TSN reports that Eberle's deal has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

In 2018-19, Eberle had 19 goals and 18 assists in the final season of a six-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Edmonton Oilers. He added four goals and five assists in the postseason as New York reached the conference semifinals.

Eberle's best offensive season came in his second year in the league, when, as a 21-year-old Oiler, he scored 34 goals and added 42 assists. He hasn't equaled either number since.