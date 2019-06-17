        <
        >

          Reports: Karlsson gets 8-year deal from Sharks

          11:05 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The San Jose Sharks have kept one of the premier free agents off the market, agreeing with defenseman Erik Karlsson on an eight-year deal for more than $11 million per season, according to multiple reports.

          The deal makes Karlsson, 29, the league's highest paid defenseman, barely surpassing the eight-year, $88 million deal the Kings' Drew Doughty signed last summer. Per the NHL CBA, the Sharks were the only team that could offer Karlsson eight years; as an unrestricted free agent, another team could only go as high as seven.

          The Sharks acquired the six-time All-Star and two-time Norris Trophy winner from the Senators in September. Since he re-signed with San Jose, Ottawa gets a second-round draft pick.

          Karlsson had a down year offensively as injuries limited him to 54 games this past season. His three goals were the lowest of his career. His 45 points were the lowest since 2012-13, when he only played 17 games for Ottawa.

          Karlsson had 62 points for the Senators last season, 71 the year before that and a career-high 82 in 2015-16.

