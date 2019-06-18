        <
          Lightning re-sign Coburn to 2-year deal

          9:24 AM ET
          The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Braydon Coburn to a two-year, $3.4 million contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday.

          On a high-flying offensive unit, Coburn was a steady defensive influence last season. He finished with 23 points, his highest output since 2011-12 with the Philadelphia Flyers.

          Coburn, 34, is coming off a three-year, $11 million contract that he signed with Tampa Bay.

          After acquiring defenseman Jan Rutta from Chicago, the Lightning extended the defenseman for one year. His presence led to Coburn being a healthy scratch for two of Tampa Bay's four playoff games this past season.

