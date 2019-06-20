        <
          All of the 2019 NHL Award winners

          Hart Trophy

          Awarded to the player judged most valuable to his team: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

          Mark Messier Leadership Award

          Given to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey: Wayne Simmonds, Nashville Predators

          Vezina Trophy

          Awarded to the goalkeeper judged to be the best at his position: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

          William Jennings Trophy

          Goaltender(s) who played 25 games or more for the team with the fewest goals against: Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders

          Jack Adams Award

          Awarded to the NHL coach judged to have contributed the most to his team's success: Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

          Selke Trophy

          Awarded to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game: Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

          Bill Masterton Trophy

          Awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey: Robin Lehner, New York Islanders

          Lady Byng Trophy

          Awarded to the player judged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

          Calder Trophy

          Awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

          Norris Trophy

          Awarded to the defenseman that demonstrated the greatest all-around ability in the position: Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

          King Clancy Trophy

          Awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community: Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild

          Ted Lindsay Award

          Most valuable player, as voted on by the NHLPA: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

          Art Ross Trophy

          Given to the player who leads the league in points: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

          Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

          Given to the player who leads the league in goals: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

