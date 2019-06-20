All of the 2019 NHL Award winners

Who won all of the major hardware for the 2018-19 season? Get the full rundown here:

Hart Trophy

Awarded to the player judged most valuable to his team: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Mark Messier Leadership Award

Given to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey: Wayne Simmonds, Nashville Predators

Vezina Trophy

Awarded to the goalkeeper judged to be the best at his position: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

William Jennings Trophy

Goaltender(s) who played 25 games or more for the team with the fewest goals against: Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders

Jack Adams Award

Awarded to the NHL coach judged to have contributed the most to his team's success: Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

Selke Trophy

Awarded to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game: Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Bill Masterton Trophy

Awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey: Robin Lehner, New York Islanders

Lady Byng Trophy

Awarded to the player judged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Elias Pettersson won the Calder Trophy after scoring 28 goals and adding 38 assists as a rookie for the Vancouver Canucks. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Calder Trophy

Awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Norris Trophy

Awarded to the defenseman that demonstrated the greatest all-around ability in the position: Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

King Clancy Trophy

Awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community: Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild

Ted Lindsay Award

Most valuable player, as voted on by the NHLPA: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Art Ross Trophy

Given to the player who leads the league in points: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

Given to the player who leads the league in goals: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals