All of the 2019 NHL Award winners

Who won all of the major hardware for the 2018-19 season? Get the full rundown here:
Hart Trophy
Awarded to the player judged most valuable to his team: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Mark Messier Leadership Award
Given to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey: Wayne Simmonds, Nashville Predators
Vezina Trophy
Awarded to the goalkeeper judged to be the best at his position: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
William Jennings Trophy
Goaltender(s) who played 25 games or more for the team with the fewest goals against: Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders
Jack Adams Award
Awarded to the NHL coach judged to have contributed the most to his team's success: Barry Trotz, New York Islanders
Selke Trophy
Awarded to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game: Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
Bill Masterton Trophy
Awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey: Robin Lehner, New York Islanders
Lady Byng Trophy
Awarded to the player judged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
Calder Trophy
Awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Norris Trophy
Awarded to the defenseman that demonstrated the greatest all-around ability in the position: Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames
King Clancy Trophy
Awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community: Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild
Ted Lindsay Award
Most valuable player, as voted on by the NHLPA: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Art Ross Trophy
Given to the player who leads the league in points: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy
Given to the player who leads the league in goals: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals