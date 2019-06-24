Flyers re-sign D-man Sanheim for two years

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed restricted free agent Travis Sanheim to a two-year, $6.5 million deal.

In his first full season in the NHL, the 23-year-old emerged as a top pairing defenseman -- along with fellow restricted free agent Ivan Provorov.

"We are very pleased with the progress Travis has made in his young career," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "He is a skilled, two-way defenseman with excellent size and mobility. He is a big part of our present and our future."

Sanheim had nine goals and 26 assists, to go along with a minus-4 and 49.5 Corsi percentage. He blocked 133 shots last season.

The Flyers already took a step to bolster their blue line with a trade for veteran Justin Braun from the Sharks.

"I'm obviously really excited. It's a big step in my career," Sanheim said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to another two years with the Flyers. I'm really excited with the way the team's moving forward and the moves we've made this summer."