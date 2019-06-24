        <
        >

          Flyers re-sign D-man Sanheim for two years

          1:19 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed restricted free agent Travis Sanheim to a two-year, $6.5 million deal.

          In his first full season in the NHL, the 23-year-old emerged as a top pairing defenseman -- along with fellow restricted free agent Ivan Provorov.

          "We are very pleased with the progress Travis has made in his young career," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "He is a skilled, two-way defenseman with excellent size and mobility. He is a big part of our present and our future."

          Sanheim had nine goals and 26 assists, to go along with a minus-4 and 49.5 Corsi percentage. He blocked 133 shots last season.

          The Flyers already took a step to bolster their blue line with a trade for veteran Justin Braun from the Sharks.

          "I'm obviously really excited. It's a big step in my career," Sanheim said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to another two years with the Flyers. I'm really excited with the way the team's moving forward and the moves we've made this summer."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices