NHL schedule out: Blues raise banner Oct. 2

The NHL released the 2019-20 schedule Tuesday, revealing that the Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues will raise their banner Oct. 2 when they host the '18 champion Washington Capitals.

A Stanley Cup Final rematch takes place Oct. 26 when the Boston Bruins host St. Louis. The teams meet one more time, in St. Louis, April 2.

The schedule features three outdoor games: Calgary vs. Winnipeg Oct. 26 in Regina, Sasatchewan; Nashville-Dallas in the Winter Classic Jan. 1 at the Cotton Bowl; and Los Angeles-Colorado Feb. 15 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The NHL will head overseas as well. The Blackhawks take on the Flyers Oct. 4 in Prague, Czech Republic. And the Sabres play the Lightning Nov. 8-9 in Stockholm, Sweden.

If No. 1 draft pick Jack Hughes makes the Devils, as expected, he'd make his debut at home against the Jets Oct. 4. Hughes would then host the second pick in the draft Kaapo Kakko and the Rangers Oct. 17.