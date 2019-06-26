        <
          Flyers bring back goalie Elliott on 1-year deal

          1:02 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Goaltender Brian Elliott is returning to the Philadelphia Flyers on a one-year, $2 million contract, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Wednesday.

          Injuries limited the 34-year-old Elliott to 26 games last season, and the Flyers finally got off their goalie carousel by giving the job to youngster Carter Hart.

          Elliott was 11-11-1 last season with a 2.96 goals-against average -- his worst since 2010-11 -- and .907 save percentage -- his worst since 2012-13.

          He was coming off a two-year, $5.5 million deal he signed as a free agent after stints with Calgary, St. Louis, Colorado and Ottawa.

          "Brian has played well for us the last two seasons," Fletcher said in a statement. "He is a proven, quality goaltender who competes and battles hard every time he has the net. We are excited to have him rejoin our team."

          Elliott is a two-time All-Star who led the league in save percentage twice and GAA once.

