Vegas deals Haula to Canes for Roy, 2021 pick

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired forward Erik Haula from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round draft pick in the 2021 NHL draft, the teams announced Wednesday night.

Haula, 28, played in just 15 games last season before having season-ending surgery on his right heel. He was injured on Nov. 6 and Vegas general manager George McPhee said in December Haula had surgery a couple of weeks later.

Haula had 29 goals and 26 assists in 76 games in 2017-18, helping lead the expansion Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final. He spent his first four NHL seasons with the Minnesota Wild, accumulating 42 goals and 47 assists.

Roy has appeared in seven NHL games, all with the Hurricanes. Last season, he finished 17 goals and 19 assists for the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.