          Hurricanes re-sign Nedeljkovic to 2-year deal

          3:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract.

          The team announced the deal Friday. It is a two-way deal for the 2019-20 season, paying Nedeljkovic $725,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level with a $125,000 guarantee. It is a one-way deal for the 2020-21 season worth $750,000.

          Nedeljkovic, 23, won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the most outstanding goaltender in the AHL for the 2018-19 season as the Charlotte Checkers won the Calder Cup. Nedeljkovic had an AHL-best 34 wins and 2.26 goals-against average during the regular season.

          He made his first NHL start in January at Vancouver, finishing with 24 saves in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win.

