          Maple Leafs re-sign Kapanen, Johnsson

          4:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended the contracts of impending restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson, shoring up a second and third line that helped the Maple Leafs net a triple-digit point total for consecutive seasons.

          Kapanen signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension, while Johnsson inked a four-year, $13.6 million deal.

          Toronto has re-signed two of its three restricted free agents ahead of the Monday deadline, with the exception of Mitch Marner.

          Kapanen set a career high with 44 points last season (20 goals, 24 assists). Johnsson had 20 goals and 23 assists, including a goal and three assists in the Leafs' first-round exit against Boston.

          Toronto earned salary-cap space last week by sending Patrick Marleau and his $6.25 million contract to the Carolina Hurricanes.

