          Golden Knights trade Miller to Sabres for picks

          6:59 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights for a pair of draft picks, the Sabres announced Friday.

          The Golden Knights acquired a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

          It's the second trade in two days for Vegas, which continues to shed payroll in a bid to get under the $81.5 million salary cap. Miller completed the first year of a four-year, $15.5 million contract he signed last summer. On Thursday, the Golden Knights traded forward Erik Haula to Carolina.

          The 26-year-old Miller has four seasons of NHL experience and had three goals and 26 assists for 29 points in 65 games last season. That was a drop-off from the previous year when he led Golden Knights defensemen with a career-best 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists).

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

