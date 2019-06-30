Penguins trade Kessel to Coyotes for Galchenyuk

The Pittsburgh Penguins have dealt right wing Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes, who are getting a fourth-round pick and defenseman Dane Birks in the deal, are sending center Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, the team announced Saturday.

After being swept by the Islanders in the first round of the playoffs this past season, the Penguins have been looking to get younger and faster around star Sidney Crosby. They recently traded defenseman Olli Maatta to the Blackhawks for young forward Dominik Kahun.

Kessel, 31, is coming off a season in which he had 27 goals and 82 points, but he has a reputation for not being nearly as good defensively. He had 34 goals and a career-best 92 points the season before. The three-time All-Star has not missed a game in nine seasons.

Kessel has three years remaining on an eight-year deal, originally signed with Toronto, that carries a cap hit of $6.8 million per season.

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford recently confirmed that Kessel, who had a no-trade clause as part of his contract, earlier vetoed a trade that would have sent him to the Minnesota Wild.

Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 22 assists in 72 games last season, his first in Arizona after six years with the Canadiens. Joseph and Birks have yet to play in the NHL.