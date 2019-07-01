Reports: Connolly expected to sign with Panthers

Forward Brett Connolly is expected to sign with the Florida Panthers when the NHL's free-agency period opens Monday, according to multiple reports Sunday.

Connolly has eight seasons of NHL experience, and spent the past three with the Washington Capitals. He had a career-best 22 goals and 46 points in 81 games last season. Connolly also added six goals and nine points in helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Overall, the 27-year-old has 79 goals and 76 assists for 155 points in 427 career games, having also played for Tampa Bay and Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.