          Panik expected to join Capitals, per reports

          12:59 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Free-agent forward Richard Panik is expected to sign with the Washington Capitals, according to multiple reports.

          Panik has seven seasons of NHL experience, including the past one-plus with Arizona. He had 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 75 games with the Coyotes last season.

          Panik was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2009 draft and has 75 goals and 159 points in 410 career games. He has played for the Lightning, Toronto and Chicago.

          The Capitals are in the market for a third-line forward, with Brett Connolly expected to sign with Florida.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

