        <
        >

          2019 NHL free agency: Signings, analysis and buzz

          Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire
          9:13 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Stay up to date with all the latest intel on the NHL's free-agency frenzy for 2019, with a list of every signing and grades on the big moves. The most recent deals are at the top.

          July 1

          Matt Duchene to sign with Predators, reports say

          Reports: Brett Connolly expected to sign with Panthers

          Richard Panik expected to join Capitals, per reports

          June 29

          Penguins trade Phil Kessel to Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk

          Trade Grades: Coyotes score big in landing Phil Kessel

          Maple Leafs ink goaltender Michael Hutchinson to one-year, $700,000 deal

          Defenseman Martin Marincin re-signs with Maple Leafs for one year, $700,000

          Capitals sign Mike Sgarboss to two-year, $1.4 million contract

          June 28

          Toronto re-signs forward Kasperi Kapanen to three-year, $9.6 million deal

          Forward Andreas Johnsson returns to Maple Leafs with four-year, $13.6 million contract

          Blackhawks re-up with forward Dylan Sikura for two years, $1.5 million

          RFA forward John Quenneville signs two-year, $1.5 million deal with Blackhawks

          Hurricanes re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic for two years, $1.4 million

          June 27

          Defenseman Taylor Fedun, Stars agree on two-year, $1.475 million contract

          Blues bring back Carl Gunnarsson with two-year, $3.5 million deal

          June 26

          Goaltender Brian Elliott returns to Flyers with one-year, $2 million deal

          Canadiens retain blueliner Mike Reilly with two-year, $3 million contract

          June 25

          Ottawa re-signs defenseman Cody Boloubef to one-year, $800,000 deal

          Blue Jackets retain defenseman Adam Clendening with two-year contract

          June 24

          Golden Knights, William Karlsson agree to eight-year, $47.2 million extension

          Defenseman Steven Kampfer returns to Bruins with two-year, $1.6 million deal

          Flyers ink blueliner Travis Sanheim to two-year, $6.5 million contract

          Brad Hunt returns to the Wild with two-year, $1.4 million deal

          June 22

          Predators trade P.K. Subban to Devils for Steve Santini, Jeremy Davies, two second-round picks

          Trade Grades: Devils add more star power with deal for P.K. Subban

          June 20

          Canucks extend business relationship with Alexander Edler for two years, $12 million

          June 19

          Goaltender Marcus Hogberg sticks with the Senators on two-year, $1.4 million deal

          Flyers ink trade acquisition Kevin Hayes to seven-year, $50 million contract

          June 18

          Defenseman Braydon Coburn signs two-year, $3.4 million deal with Lightning

          June 17

          Sharks retain star defenseman Erik Karlsson with eight-year, $92 million contract

          Analysis: After Karlsson re-signs with Sharks, here are the biggest takeaways around the NHL

          Forward Anthony Duclair sticks with the Senators on one-year, $1.65 million deal

          June 16

          Capitals, Carl Hagelin agree to four-year, $11 million extension

          June 14

          Defenseman Gustav Olofsson stays with Canadiens on one-year, $700,000 contract

          Islanders extend forward Jordan Eberle with five-year, $27.5 million deal

          June 7

          Sabres hang on to forward Jeff Skinner with eight-year, $72 million extension

          June 6

          Forward Mattias Janmark returns to Dallas on one-year, $2.3 million deal

          J.C. Lipon remains with the Jets with one-year, $700,000 contract

          Stars elect to re-sign defenseman Roman Polak to one-year, $1.75 million deal

