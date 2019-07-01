2019 NHL free agency: Signings, analysis and buzz

Stay up to date with all the latest intel on the NHL's free-agency frenzy for 2019, with a list of every signing and grades on the big moves. The most recent deals are at the top.

July 1

Matt Duchene to sign with Predators, reports say

Reports: Brett Connolly expected to sign with Panthers

Richard Panik expected to join Capitals, per reports

June 29

Penguins trade Phil Kessel to Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk

Trade Grades: Coyotes score big in landing Phil Kessel

Maple Leafs ink goaltender Michael Hutchinson to one-year, $700,000 deal

Defenseman Martin Marincin re-signs with Maple Leafs for one year, $700,000

Capitals sign Mike Sgarboss to two-year, $1.4 million contract

June 28

Toronto re-signs forward Kasperi Kapanen to three-year, $9.6 million deal

Forward Andreas Johnsson returns to Maple Leafs with four-year, $13.6 million contract

Blackhawks re-up with forward Dylan Sikura for two years, $1.5 million

RFA forward John Quenneville signs two-year, $1.5 million deal with Blackhawks

Hurricanes re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic for two years, $1.4 million

June 27

Defenseman Taylor Fedun, Stars agree on two-year, $1.475 million contract

Blues bring back Carl Gunnarsson with two-year, $3.5 million deal

June 26

Goaltender Brian Elliott returns to Flyers with one-year, $2 million deal

Canadiens retain blueliner Mike Reilly with two-year, $3 million contract

June 25

Ottawa re-signs defenseman Cody Boloubef to one-year, $800,000 deal

Blue Jackets retain defenseman Adam Clendening with two-year contract

June 24

Golden Knights, William Karlsson agree to eight-year, $47.2 million extension

Defenseman Steven Kampfer returns to Bruins with two-year, $1.6 million deal

Flyers ink blueliner Travis Sanheim to two-year, $6.5 million contract

Brad Hunt returns to the Wild with two-year, $1.4 million deal

June 22

Predators trade P.K. Subban to Devils for Steve Santini, Jeremy Davies, two second-round picks

Trade Grades: Devils add more star power with deal for P.K. Subban

June 20

Canucks extend business relationship with Alexander Edler for two years, $12 million

June 19

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg sticks with the Senators on two-year, $1.4 million deal

Flyers ink trade acquisition Kevin Hayes to seven-year, $50 million contract

June 18

Defenseman Braydon Coburn signs two-year, $3.4 million deal with Lightning

June 17

Sharks retain star defenseman Erik Karlsson with eight-year, $92 million contract

Analysis: After Karlsson re-signs with Sharks, here are the biggest takeaways around the NHL

Forward Anthony Duclair sticks with the Senators on one-year, $1.65 million deal

June 16

Capitals, Carl Hagelin agree to four-year, $11 million extension

June 14

Defenseman Gustav Olofsson stays with Canadiens on one-year, $700,000 contract

Islanders extend forward Jordan Eberle with five-year, $27.5 million deal

June 7

Sabres hang on to forward Jeff Skinner with eight-year, $72 million extension

June 6

Forward Mattias Janmark returns to Dallas on one-year, $2.3 million deal

J.C. Lipon remains with the Jets with one-year, $700,000 contract

Stars elect to re-sign defenseman Roman Polak to one-year, $1.75 million deal