2019 NHL free agency: Signings, analysis and buzz

Stay up to date with all the latest intel on the NHL's free-agency frenzy for 2019, with a list of every signing and grades on the big moves. The most recent deals are at the top.
July 1
Matt Duchene to sign with Predators, reports say
Reports: Brett Connolly expected to sign with Panthers
Richard Panik expected to join Capitals, per reports
June 29
Penguins trade Phil Kessel to Coyotes for Alex Galchenyuk
Trade Grades: Coyotes score big in landing Phil Kessel
Maple Leafs ink goaltender Michael Hutchinson to one-year, $700,000 deal
Defenseman Martin Marincin re-signs with Maple Leafs for one year, $700,000
Capitals sign Mike Sgarboss to two-year, $1.4 million contract
June 28
Toronto re-signs forward Kasperi Kapanen to three-year, $9.6 million deal
Forward Andreas Johnsson returns to Maple Leafs with four-year, $13.6 million contract
Blackhawks re-up with forward Dylan Sikura for two years, $1.5 million
RFA forward John Quenneville signs two-year, $1.5 million deal with Blackhawks
Hurricanes re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic for two years, $1.4 million
June 27
Defenseman Taylor Fedun, Stars agree on two-year, $1.475 million contract
Blues bring back Carl Gunnarsson with two-year, $3.5 million deal
June 26
Goaltender Brian Elliott returns to Flyers with one-year, $2 million deal
Canadiens retain blueliner Mike Reilly with two-year, $3 million contract
June 25
Ottawa re-signs defenseman Cody Boloubef to one-year, $800,000 deal
Blue Jackets retain defenseman Adam Clendening with two-year contract
June 24
Golden Knights, William Karlsson agree to eight-year, $47.2 million extension
Defenseman Steven Kampfer returns to Bruins with two-year, $1.6 million deal
Flyers ink blueliner Travis Sanheim to two-year, $6.5 million contract
Brad Hunt returns to the Wild with two-year, $1.4 million deal
June 22
Predators trade P.K. Subban to Devils for Steve Santini, Jeremy Davies, two second-round picks
Trade Grades: Devils add more star power with deal for P.K. Subban
June 20
Canucks extend business relationship with Alexander Edler for two years, $12 million
June 19
Goaltender Marcus Hogberg sticks with the Senators on two-year, $1.4 million deal
Flyers ink trade acquisition Kevin Hayes to seven-year, $50 million contract
June 18
Defenseman Braydon Coburn signs two-year, $3.4 million deal with Lightning
June 17
Sharks retain star defenseman Erik Karlsson with eight-year, $92 million contract
Analysis: After Karlsson re-signs with Sharks, here are the biggest takeaways around the NHL
Forward Anthony Duclair sticks with the Senators on one-year, $1.65 million deal
June 16
Capitals, Carl Hagelin agree to four-year, $11 million extension
June 14
Defenseman Gustav Olofsson stays with Canadiens on one-year, $700,000 contract
Islanders extend forward Jordan Eberle with five-year, $27.5 million deal
June 7
Sabres hang on to forward Jeff Skinner with eight-year, $72 million extension
June 6
Forward Mattias Janmark returns to Dallas on one-year, $2.3 million deal
J.C. Lipon remains with the Jets with one-year, $700,000 contract
Stars elect to re-sign defenseman Roman Polak to one-year, $1.75 million deal