Reports: Sens adding ex-Leafs Hainsey, Ennis

After trading defenseman Cody Ceci to Toronto for Nikita Zaitsev, the Ottawa Senators are getting another Leafs D-man, agreeing to a deal with unrestricted free agent Ron Hainsey, according to reports.

Ottawa will also reportedly grab a Toronto forward, inking center Tyler Ennis.

The 38-year-old Hainsey reached the 1,000-game milestone this past season. He also had five goals, 23 points and a career-high plus-30.

Hainsey is coming off a two-year, $6 million contract he signed as an unrestricted free agent with Toronto. That deal came after he hoisted the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. After being acquired at the 2017 trade deadline, he played in 16 regular-season games with the Pens and then made his playoff debut at age 35.

Hainsey is now a playoff regular, as he also went to the postseason the past two years with the Leafs.

Ennis had 12 goals and six assists for the Leafs last season, his first with the team after signing a one-year, $650,000 deal.

The 29-year-old's best production came with Buffalo. He had back-to-back 20-goal seasons in 2013-14 and '14-'15.