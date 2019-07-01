Blue Jackets re-sign goaltender Korpisalo

The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed restricted free-agent goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract Monday.

The team made the announcement without revealing the terms, but reports had him getting $1.15 million.

With Sergei Bobrovsky slated for unrestricted free agency and not close to agreeing with Columbus, last season was an audition of sorts for Korpisalo. The 25-year-old didn't exactly grab the starting job.

At one point, Korpisalo sported a 9-2-2 record, but his goals-against average of nearly 3.00 predicted that his record would come back to earth -- and it did. Korpisalo ended up with a 10-7-3 mark with a 2.95 GAA and .897 save percentage in 27 games.

"The 2019-20 season will provide Joonas Korpisalo with a great opportunity to prove himself in the National Hockey League and I am confident that he is ready for that challenge," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He has played sparingly over the past three seasons and that can be difficult, especially for a young goaltender, but he has all the tools -- size, quickness, athleticism and a passion to win -- that it takes to be a very successful goaltender in this league."

In March, the Blue Jackets signed Latvian goalie Elvis Merzlikins to an entry-level deal, and he looks to compete for a spot on the roster next season.