Wild add Zuccarello, Hartman to forward ranks

The Minnesota Wild improved their forward lines with productive winger Mats Zuccarello and big bodied Ryan Hartman on Monday.

Zuccarello gets a five-year, $30 million deal, while Hartman gets $3.8 million over two years.

Zuccarello wrapped up last season with the Dallas Stars following a trade that ended a run of eight-plus years as a fan favorite with the New York Rangers, where he began his career.

In his first game with the Stars, Zuccarello had a goal and assist but also broke his arm, putting him on the shelf for a month. He returned to a playoff team. He had four goals and seven assists in the postseason as the Stars were eliminated in seven games by the St. Louis Blues in the conference semifinals.

The 31-year-old completed a four-year, $18 million contract by finishing 2018-19 with 12 goals and 28 assists.

His best season came in 2015-16, when he had career highs in goals (26) and points (61). He posted 59 points the next season and 53 last year.

The Stars acquired Hartman from the Philadelphia Flyers for center Tyler Pitlick June 24.

Hartman had 12 goals and 14 assists while playing 83 regular-season games last season. He played 64 games for the Nashville Predators, before getting traded to the Flyers, with whom he played 19 more.

The 24-year-old Hartman has 42 goals and 47 assists in 245 career games over five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville and Philadelphia. He was the 30th overall pick when Chicago drafted him in the first round in 2013.