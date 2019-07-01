Premier free agent Panarin headed to Rangers

Mike Johnson shows where Artemi Panarin ranks among the top-earning NHL wingers after agreeing to a 7-year deal with the Rangers. (1:07)

Artemi Panarin, arguably the top free agent this offseason, has chosen the New York Rangers.

The 27-year-old was reportedly also pursued by the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers. The team announced the signing without terms, but according to reports, he gets a seven-year deal with an annual average value of $11.6 million.

After Panarin said he wouldn't talk about a new contract until the offseason, the Columbus Blue Jackets were pushed into an awkward position: get what they could for the star Russian at the trade deadline or make a playoff push and possibly get nothing after the season. They chose to go for it this year, and that decision ended with a second-round loss to the Boston Bruins.

Panarin received a number of public pleas to stay via billboards in Columbus, including one from a distillery offering him free vodka for life if he re-signed.

He spent the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets after the Chicago Blackhawks traded him during the 2017 offseason. He had been a reliable presence for both teams, missing a combined six games over his four NHL seasons.

He had 28 goals, including eight winners, and 59 assists in 79 games this season. He went on to produce 5 goals and 6 assists in 10 playoff games.

Panarin's previous contract had an average annual value of $6 million. The Blackhawks signed him to a two-year bridge deal in December 2016 after he won the Calder Trophy for his 77-point rookie season.

After Panarin put up 74 points in his sophomore campaign, the Blackhawks traded him to the Blue Jackets to get the cost certainty of Brandon Saad's contract, knowing Panarin would get a huge raise.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski and The Associated Press was used in this report.