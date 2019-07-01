Reports: Ex-Jets forward Tanev to Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a small step to replace Phil Kessel's production by signing former Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev.

According to TSN, Tanev gets a six-year deal with an annual average value of around $3.5 million.

The 28-year-old Tanev has seen an increase in playing time and production over the course of his four seasons in the NHL, all with Winnipeg. He had 14 goals and 15 assists while averaging 14:07 in ice time over 80 games last seasons -- all career highs.

Tanev is also a physical player, as his 278 hits in 2018-19 were the third-most in the NHL. He did so while drawing just 41 penalty minutes, which tied for 97th in the league.

He was an unrestricted free agent for the first time after playing for the Jets on a series of one-year deals since joining the team in 2016.

Pittsburgh traded Kessel to the Coyotes.