Reports: Sharks ink restricted free agent Meier

The San Jose Sharks kept another key player Monday, agreeing to a deal with restricted free agent Timo Meier, according to reports.

The 22-year-old will get a four-year deal worth an annual average value of $6 million, according to reports.

After signing Erik Karlsson, the Sharks still had a slew of free agents -- like Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton and Gustav Nyquist - but none was as important as Meier.

The 22-year-old reached the 30-goal plateau this past season, adding 36 assists to nearly double his point total from his 36 the year before.

In the playoffs, Meier also took it to another level with five goals and 10 assists in 20 games.

Meier was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft and just completed a three-year entry-level contract with a cap hit of $894,167.