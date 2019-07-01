Reports: Flames gets Talbot; Smith to Oilers

A former Oilers goaltender is going to Calgary and a former Flames goaltender is going to Edmonton. According to reports, Calgary has agreed to sign Cam Talbot to a $2.75 million, one-year deal while Edmonton agreed to sign Mike Smith to a $2 million, one-year deal with incentives.

After losing his starting job in Edmonton last season, Talbot was traded to the Flyers in February. In Philadelphia, he was part of an NHL record when he became the team's eighth goalie of the season.

But Talbot, 31, played in only four games for the Flyers and finished the season with 3.62 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. That's a far cry from his 2016-17 season, when his league-leading 42 wins, 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage helped the Oilers break a decade-long playoff drought.

Talbot's last contract was a three-year deal with a cap hit of $4.167 million.

Smith helped the Flames to a Pacific Division title last season by going 23-16-2 with a 2.72 goals-against average and .898 save percentage. But he and the team came up short in the playoffs, losing in five games in the first round to the Colorado Avalanche. Following a Game 1 shutout, Smith allowed at least three goals in each of Calgary's losses.

The 37-year-old is coming off a six-year, $34 million contract that he initially signed with the Phoenix Coyotes but finished with the Flames after a June 2017 trade.

Smith, a two-time All-Star, is one of 12 goalies with at least 500 games played (571). For his career, he has a 2.70 GAA and a .912 save percentage.