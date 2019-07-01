Reports: Nyquist signing with Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets had a lot of production to replace with Matt Duchene and Artemi Panarin leaving, and they made a small move toward doing that with the signing of Gustav Nyquist on Monday, according to reports.

According to TSN, the 29-year-old Nyquist gets a four-year deal with an annual average value of $5.5 million.

Nyquist, who was playing on the final season of a four-year, $19 million contract in 2018-19, joined the San Jose Sharks in February after he waived his no-trade clause and was dealt by the Detroit Red Wings, the only team he had played for in his eight-year career.

Nyquist provides consistent scoring punch to the lineup.

He had a career-high 28 goals in 2013-14 and 27 the next season, and while his goal totals haven't kept up to those levels, he did finish with a career-high 60 points in 81 games this season to go with 11 points in 20 postseason games.

Duchene signed with the Predators, and Panarin headed to the Rangers in free agency.