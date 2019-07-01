Lightning ink McElhinney to back up Vasilevskiy

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed former Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney to be the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy.

According to multiple reports, he gets a two-year deal with an annual average value of $1.3 million.

After signing Scott Darling did not solve the Hurricanes' void in goal, the team was left scrambling last year. Carolina signed former Red Wings netminder Petr Mrazek in July 2018 and then claimed McElhinney off waivers in October. It looked like another good Carolina team would be derailed by bad goaltending.

But the 26-year-old Mrazek and 36-year-old McElhinney ended up forming a solid duo, and the Hurricanes not only made it into the playoffs, they beat the defending champ Capitals in the first round. Carolina then swept the Islanders before losing in the conference finals to the Bruins.

McElhinney, who had been a career backup, started a career high 33 games and went 20-11-2 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He bettered those numbers in his five playoff games, with a 2.01 GAA and .930 save percentage.

After the season, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said he didn't expect Carolina to be able to sign either goaltender.

McElhinney is coming off a two-year, $1.7 million contract he signed with Toronto.