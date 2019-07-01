Not again: Islanders keep their captain Lee

The New York Islanders saw their previous captain, John Tavares, walk in free agency. They weren't going to let it happen again, agreeing with Anders Lee on a seven-year deal.

The team did not announce the money, but multiple reports said the contract has an annual average value of $7 million.

Lee became the Islanders captain this past season after Tavares bolted for Toronto.

You know you can't spell Islanders without Anders...@leeberr09 is here to stay! 🙌 https://t.co/HGvJiFvXJR pic.twitter.com/AeJn7ji0Yw — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 1, 2019

The 28-year-old had career highs with 40 goals and 62 points in 2017-18, but he made the adjustment to coach Barry Trotz's more defensive style last season and still had 28 goals and 51 points. More importantly, the Islanders returned to the playoffs, sweeping the Penguins in the first round before being swept by the Hurricanes in the second round.

Lee is coming off a four-year, $15 million contract with the Islanders. He has eclipsed 50 points the past three seasons and was due for a raise. He had said repeatedly, however, that he liked the idea of staying with the Isles.

While the Isles kept Lee, they lost out on forward Artemi Panarin. They had reportedly been pursuing the winger, but he signed with the Rangers.