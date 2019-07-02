Blues re-sign restricted free agent Blais

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues have re-signed restricted free agent Sammy Blais to an $850,000, one-year contract.

Blais, 23, had a goal and two assists in 15 playoff games to help St. Louis win the Stanley Cup. The forward had two goals and two assists over 32 regular-season games for the Blues and spent part of the season with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage. The Canadian made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season, scoring one goal and having two assists in 11 games.

St. Louis drafted Blais in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.