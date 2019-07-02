        <
          Sabres top pick Cozens needs thumb 'procedure'

          2:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dylan Cozens, the Buffalo Sabres' top draft pick, needs a "procedure" to repair an injured left thumb.

          The Sabres provided the update Tuesday, a day after Cozens was scheduled to visit a specialist. Cozens will have the procedure Wednesday.

          He was hurt Saturday during a three-on-three scrimmage on the final day of the Sabres' developmental camp. A video showed Cozens leaving the ice with his thumb appearing dislocated.

          Afterward, the Canadian said he was confident his thumb wasn't broken.

          The 18-year-old center was selected with the No. 7 pick in the draft last month.

