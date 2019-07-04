Leafs sign newcomers Kerfoot, Ceci to new deals

Jason Spezza explains his decision to play in Toronto, where he'll have a chance to win a Stanley Cup. (1:15)

The Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday signed a pair of players they traded for over the past week to new contracts.

Forward Alex Kerfoot received a four-year, $14 million deal, and defenseman Cody Ceci has re-upped for one year and $4.5 million.

Both players were restricted free agents.

The Maple Leafs acquired Kerfoot from the Colorado Avalanche in Monday's trade that also brought defenseman Tyson Barrie and a 2020 sixth-round pick to Toronto in return for forward Nazem Kadri, defenseman Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round selection.

Ceci came to Toronto in the six-player trade with the Senators that sent disgruntled defenseman Nikita Zaitsev to Ottawa.

Alex Kerfoot, who was traded to the Maple Leafs on Monday, has re-signed with his new team on a four-year contract. Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over two seasons, Kerfoot was a consistent bottom-six forward for the Avs. He had 19 goals and 43 points his first season and 15 goals and 42 points last season.

The 24-year-old has also improved his secondary numbers, going from 48.2 Corsi percentage his first year to 51.7 last season.

Kerfoot had finished a two-year, entry-level deal with a cap hit of $925,000 that he signed after playing at Harvard.

Ceci had seven goals and 19 assists last season, his sixth with the Senators. The 25-year-old was a first-round draft pick (15th overall) by Ottawa in 2012.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.