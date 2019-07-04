        <
        >

          Leafs sign newcomers Kerfoot, Ceci to new deals

          play
          Spezza agrees to $700K deal with hometown Leafs (1:15)

          Jason Spezza explains his decision to play in Toronto, where he'll have a chance to win a Stanley Cup. (1:15)

          10:19 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday signed a pair of players they traded for over the past week to new contracts.

          Forward Alex Kerfoot received a four-year, $14 million deal, and defenseman Cody Ceci has re-upped for one year and $4.5 million.

          Both players were restricted free agents.

          The Maple Leafs acquired Kerfoot from the Colorado Avalanche in Monday's trade that also brought defenseman Tyson Barrie and a 2020 sixth-round pick to Toronto in return for forward Nazem Kadri, defenseman Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round selection.

          Ceci came to Toronto in the six-player trade with the Senators that sent disgruntled defenseman Nikita Zaitsev to Ottawa.

          Over two seasons, Kerfoot was a consistent bottom-six forward for the Avs. He had 19 goals and 43 points his first season and 15 goals and 42 points last season.

          The 24-year-old has also improved his secondary numbers, going from 48.2 Corsi percentage his first year to 51.7 last season.

          Kerfoot had finished a two-year, entry-level deal with a cap hit of $925,000 that he signed after playing at Harvard.

          Ceci had seven goals and 19 assists last season, his sixth with the Senators. The 25-year-old was a first-round draft pick (15th overall) by Ottawa in 2012.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices