Blue Jackets sign Harrington to 3-year contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed restricted free-agent defenseman Scott Harrington to a three-year contract.

The contract is worth $4.9 million with an annual salary cap hit of $1.63 million, a source told The Associated Press. The team didn't announce terms of the deal.

The 26-year-old blueliner set career highs in games played, assists and points in 2018-19, when he tallied two goals and 15 assists in 73 games with the Blue Jackets. He had four assists in 10 games in the playoffs.

Harrington has five goals and 21 assists in 152 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins.