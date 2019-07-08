San Jose re-signs RFA Labanc to one-year deal

The San Jose Sharks re-signed restricted-free-agent forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year deal, general manager Doug Wilson announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Labanc, 23, made his case for a new deal with the Sharks last season by registering career highs in goals (17), assists (39), power-play points (20) and game-winning goals (4).

"Kevin took a big step forward in his production last season and has grown into an important part of our team here in San Jose," Wilson said in a statement. "He's always had a dangerous shot but really stepped into a playmaking role for us last season and improved his 200-foot game as well. We think he still has even more potential to tap into and we're excited to see what he can do with an elevated role with this talented group."

Playing mostly third-line minutes, with Joe Thornton, the 23-year-old improved his goals and assists over last season in just about the same ice time. His Corsi percentage also stayed solid at 55.8 after a 54.5 campaign in 2017-18.

Kevin Labanc improved in just about every offensive category last season. Associated Press

Labanc's 56 points were good for sixth on the team -- tied with 27-year-old Evander Kane, whom the Sharks signed to a seven-year, $49 million deal in May 2018. Labanc added nine points in 20 playoff games.

In his three seasons with the Sharks, Labanc has appeared in 214 NHL games and recorded 116 points with a plus-2 rating.