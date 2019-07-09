Avs extend Bednar through 2021-22 season

Colorado coach Jared Bednar has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Avalanche through the 2021-22 season.

Bednar is coming off a 38-30-14 season and his second appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs in his three seasons as coach.

Colorado didn't announce the financial terms of the deal.

"I'd like to thank Stan and Josh Kroenke, (general manger) Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for continuing to show their faith in me to lead this team," Bednar said in a statement. "I am grateful and honored to be the head coach of the Avalanche. We're moving in the right direction with the group that we have here. This team has an exciting future and I am ecstatic to be part of it."

Bednar is 103-116-27 in his three seasons with Colorado, getting the job after Patrick Roy's stunning decision to walk away a month before the 2016-17 season began. He spent the previous 14 seasons as a minor league coach, notably winning the American Hockey League's Calder Cup with the Lake Erie Monsters, and the previous nine as a minor league player,.

"Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and has earned the opportunity to continue leading this team," Sakic said. "He is an outstanding coach who has the full trust of his players, coaches and staff. He has guided this franchise to two straight playoff appearances and we are excited with what this group can do moving forward."