          Bruins sign RFA winger Heinen to 2-year contract

          11:38 PM ET
          The Boston Bruins signed restricted free agent winger Danton Heinen to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $2.8 million, the team announced Tuesday night.

          Playing mostly third-line minutes on a deep team that went to the Stanley Cup Final, Heinen put up 11 goals and 34 points in 77 games. That was a bit of a regression from the season before -- his first full season in the NHL -- when he had 16 goals and 47 points.

          Heinen, who last week had filed for salary arbitration, is the first of three key restricted free agents to re-sign with the Bruins.

          Boston is still working on deals for defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo.

          Heinen, who turned 23 Friday, just completed a three-year, $2.9875 million entry-level contract.

          A native of Langley, British Columbia, Heinen was selected by the Bruins in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2014 NHL draft.

