Kyle Guy ends the game with 21 points as Sacramento defeats China 94-77. (0:57)

The Los Angeles Kings re-signed restricted free agent Alex Iafallo after his career year -- avoiding arbitration.

The forward set career highs with 15 goals and 18 assists. He receives a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.425 million.

The 25-year-old was a bright spot for a down Kings team that finished last in the Pacific Division.

He was coming off a two-year entry-level contract with a cap hit of $925,000.