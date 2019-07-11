        <
          Stars re-sign center Dickinson to 2-year deal

          3:58 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have re-signed center Jason Dickinson to a $3 million, two-year contract, bringing back an emerging leader after he established career highs in scoring and playing time.

          Dickinson was a solid playoff performer in his postseason debut as the Stars reached the second round before losing a Game 7 to eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis. He had five points (three goals, two assists) in 13 games.

          The 24-year-old Dickinson had career highs in goals (six), assists (16) and points (22) while averaging the most minutes in his four seasons (13). He hadn't played more than 27 regular-season games before getting into 67 in 2018-19.

          A first-round pick in 2013, Dickinson has nine goals and 18 assists in 105 career games.

