Hurricanes, Dzingel reach 2-year, $6.75M deal

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes and free-agent center Ryan Dzingel have agreed on a two-year, $6.75 million contract.

The deal announced Friday by general manager Don Waddell will pay Dzingel $3.25 million this season and $3.5 million in 2020-21.

"Ryan has proven that he can be an impact player offensively," Waddell said. "His speed, skill and vision make him an excellent fit for our forward group and our style of play."

The 27-year-old Dzingel, who was acquired with Matt Duchene from the Ottawa Senators as Columbus went all-in on a playoff run, had career highs last season with 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points.

He had a brutal postseason, however, with just one goal and zero assists in nine playoff games. He was a healthy scratch in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins.

The former seventh-round draft pick has shown himself to be a consistent 20-goal scorer in his four years in the league. Dzingel is coming off a two-year, $3.6 million contract that he signed after posting 32 points in his first full season in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.