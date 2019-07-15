Avs give new addition Burakovsky 1-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Andre Burakovsky to a one-year contract. TSN reports that the deal is for $3.25 million.

The restricted free agent was acquired from the Washington Capitals on June 28 for forward Scott Kosmachuk and a second-round and third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Burakovsky, 24, signed a two-year, $6 million contract in July 2017.

He recorded 25 points (12 goals) in 76 games with the Capitals last season. In 328 games with the Caps since he was their first-round draft pick in 2013, Burakovsky has recorded 145 points (62 goals).

Burakovsky had been the subject of trade rumors due to his promising but inconsistent play.

The Capitals and Avalanche are familiar trade partners. In recent years, the Caps have sent defenseman Brooks Orpik and goaltenders Philipp Grubauer and Semyon Varlamov to Colorado.