          Caps bring back winger Vrana with 2-year deal

          4:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Capitals have re-signed winger Jakub Vrana to a $6.7 million, two-year contract, completing the biggest item left on Washington's offseason checklist.

          The 23-year-old restricted free agent set career highs with 24 goals, 23 assists and 47 points last season. He has 80 points in 176 NHL regular-season games.

          The Czech had three goals and five assists during the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup run and scored first during the title-clinching Game 5 in the final at Vegas.

          Cap-strapped Washington still has to re-sign restricted free-agent defenseman Christian Djoos and forward Chandler Stephenson. Each is scheduled for a salary arbitration hearing.

