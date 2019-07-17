Avalanche sign winger Compher to 4-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche have signed restricted free agent J.T. Compher to a four-year contract.

According to The Athletic, the deal carries an annual average value of $3.5 million.

"J.T. has been one of our most versatile forwards over the past two years," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. "He plays on our power play, kills penalties and has played up and down our lineup. He has scored some big goals late in games and we are counting on him to have an even more expanded role moving forward. We are excited to have him under contract for the next four seasons."

In his third season in the league, the 24-year-old Compher set career highs with 16 goals and 16 assists. He added four goals and two assists in 12 playoff games.

The Avalanche have had a busy offseason. They drafted defenseman Bowen Byram and added forwards Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Joonas Donskoi and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.